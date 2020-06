Revival News?

Though the cast seemed on board for another season, Davis was reluctant. “You guys have no idea how many messages I get, ‘Where’s [season] 7 of Teen Wolf?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I couldn’t imagine writing another episode,’” he said. “I know that there are entities out there that want it. But whether it’s from me or someone else, who knows? But we’re in a reboot culture so everything gets made again eventually.”