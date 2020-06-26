The Jeep

O’Brien revealed that he took Stiles’ Jeep from the set after filming wrapped. “It was important for me to take a lot of things,” he explained. “Everyone who knows me closely knows that my heart lies and dies with Teen Wolf, so yeah, there was no way I was not taking that Jeep. Luckily there was not exactly a premium on it. They were like, ‘Take it.’ I want there to be a day where I’m just sitting at a light in the Jeep. That would be a fan interaction that I would just cherish, if someone points it out and sees it and notices it. That would be so cool.”

Other mementos the cast kept include Malia’s wolf teeth and Sheriff Stilinski’s uniform.