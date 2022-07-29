A First Look

Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer in July 2022 for the highly-anticipated film, which will follow Scott as he reunites his pack in order to take on a mysterious new evil. “Set me free and we’ll play a new game,” an ominous voice promises as clips of Scott and his friends fighting against a terrifying, unseen force. “A game of chaos, strife and pain.” However, this new villain isn’t the only shocking thing Scott will have to face. “Allison! She’s alive and she’s back,” the true alpha cries at the end of the clip, while his ex-girlfriend walks away from a burning car.