Back on Set!

Paramount+ revealed in March 2022 that the cast had officially started filming, sharing snaps from day one on set. “Howling at this photo dump of Day 1 on the #TeenWolfMovie set. 🐺🎬,” the streaming platform wrote via Instagram. The pics included Posey wearing a leather jacket standing next to video prompter.

A close-up look at the high school locker room set revealed that the revival will return to where it all started, despite the pack graduating years ago.