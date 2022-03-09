Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Dylan O’Brien Is Out

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” the actor told Variety in March 2022. “It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

O’Brien revealed that he ultimately opted out of reprising his Teen Wolf role because of how the series ended. “I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continued. “I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”