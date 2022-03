Possible Surprise Appearances

During an interview with TVLine in March 2022, Bohen revealed that he is still holding out hope for Derek and Peter to return.

“We would love to do that together, and I can absolutely see a world where we are reunited,” he said at the time. “I know they’re shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain. But I feel positive about it. I wouldn’t want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren’t in it.”