Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Who Is Coming Back

Posey is the only cast member who is officially confirmed to be returning for the revival film.

Other stars including Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt) and Ryan Kelley (Deputy Parrish) have posted about the project on social media, hinting at possible returns.

After a fan asked Ashby on Twitter whether he and O’Brien (Stiles) will be returning, the Melrose Place alum replied with a simple, “Yup.”