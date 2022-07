Will Dylan O’Brien Make a Cameo?

“I don’t think there’s any truth to that rumor. What I’ve said is the truth, yeah, so I don’t know,” O’Brien told Entertainment Tonight in July during the Not Okay virtual press junket.

The Love and Monsters actor added that while Stiles may not be making an appearance, he was able to contribute to the film in another sense.

“My Jeep’s in it,” he revealed. “I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That’s the car my character drives in the show, yeah.”