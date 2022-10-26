How Did Stephen and Lucy Break Up?

Ahead of the season 1 finale, Stephen and Lucy faced many ups and downs in their relationship with Macy’s death looming over their heads. The twosome decided to attend their last party that semester, where Stephen reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Diana.

After a private conversation, Stephen and Diana rekindled their romance without Lucy’s knowledge. The truth was revealed to her as she watched them walk down the stairs of the party holding hands.

It isn’t clear whether Lucy and Stephen reconnected during his final year in college.