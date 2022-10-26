Cancel OK
‘Tell Me Lies’ Burning Questions After Season 1 Finale: Who Is Stephen Engaged To? Who Did Lucy Hook Up With After Their Split?

Tell Me Lies' Burning Questions Season 1
 Josh Stringer/Hulu
How Did the Present Day Scenes Connect With the College Flashbacks?

Based on the present dynamics, Lucy and Stephen seemingly continued to stay in each other’s lives before the time jump. Meanwhile, Pippa and Lucy were never able to get to a better place.

Even though Lucy moved on from Stephen, she returned to her romance with Max from the coffee shop. As for Pippa, her relationship with Wrigley stayed platonic amid her decision to move away. Meanwhile, Bee and Evan kept dating and eventually got engaged after college.

According to the books, Lucy’s meeting with Stephen at the celebration was meant to bring her closure for the future. The shocking twist seemingly hinted at plenty of shake-ups in a potential season 2.

