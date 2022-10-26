Who Might Have Been Killed Off?

According to Evan, Wrigley’s over the top behavior at the engagement party came after his brother Drew’s recent birthday. Although Tell Me Lies doesn’t touch on the significance of that event, it seemed to hint that Drew died following his time at college.

During season 1, the freshman experienced major mental health issues after he was involved in Macy’s car accident. Drew spent the entire first season attempting to hide the fact that he was at the scene of the crime — which ultimately backfired when Stephen told Lucy.

A fight between Wrigley and Drew caused the football star to injure himself at a party.