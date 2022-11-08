Tell Me Lies’ Cast's Most Candid Quotes About the Show's Steamiest Scenes

Constant Communication

According to Sonia Mena, the environment on set allowed the actors to feel comfortable stripping down.

“I feel like I’ve been so lucky in that around the time that I started to work and scenes like this were coming up, was in the era of intimacy coordinators,” the nonbinary actor, who plays Pippa, told TooFab in September 2022. “So mostly I just feel really grateful that that is the moment in which I’m working and people are very on top of just making sure everyone feels safe and respected and protected and that the communication is clear.”