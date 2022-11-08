Tell Me Lies’ Cast's Most Candid Quotes About the Show's Steamiest Scenes

The Technical Aspects

Ahead of the show’s debut, White offered a glimpse at the behind the scenes details that bring their sex scenes to life.

“You put a little rubber ball between your hips and then it looks like there’s thrusting but there’s actually a rubber ball in between you,” he explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “Sometimes you use that, sometimes you don’t. There’s all kinds of junk.”

Meanwhile, Patten praised Hulu for bringing in an intimacy coordinator, adding, “You really need to feel safe and comfortable and that there’s not going to be any surprises. That person really protected us from all those things.”