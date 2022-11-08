Tell Me Lies’ Cast's Most Candid Quotes About the Show's Steamiest Scenes

Using an Intimacy Coordinator

During an interview with TooFab, Alicia Crowder also showed her support for having a professional intimacy coordinator on set.

“It was nice, you never felt like you were just going into it blind and having to make it up on the spot,” the actress, who plays Diana, shared. “I feel like that can sometimes be a problem. It’s like, everything was decided and figured out so once we got there on the day, we just had to do what we said we were comfortable doing. It’s pretty simple, you know?”