3. What Career Path Did White Originally Want to Take?
Jackson previously studied music at the University of Southern California before leaving one year into the college stint.
“I grew up going back and forth between L.A. and Nashville where my dad lived in this house with a recording studio, three sets of drums, some old B3 organs, keyboards and guitars. You’d wake up to blasting music. And that was the lifestyle that I fell in love with,” he told Esquire in September 2022 about his initial interest in being a drummer.
The musician noted that he realized he “needed more of a structure and a discipline” before making the transition into acting.
