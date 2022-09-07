4. How Did White Approach His ‘Tell Me Lies’ Audition?

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Oppenheimer recalled Jackson’s memorable audition for the role of Stephen.

“When I saw Jackson’s tape, he sent the craziest self-tape that I’ve ever seen. It was so bizarre. Only someone confident enough to play Stephen would make this tape because he did everything you’re not supposed to do on a tape, and it was amazing,” the creator recalled. “But we had to bring him in. It was about a six-month process. I feel like I’ve seen every guy between the age of 20 and 35 in this industry, but I always felt like it was Jackson.”

She added: “It’s just such a hard character. He has to toe the line between good and bad. He has to be the love interest but also at some times the antagonist. It was a tough balance, but I think Jackson is so, so good.”