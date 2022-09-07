How Does the Show Differ From the Book?

During an interview with E! News, Patten discussed how the series expanded on the world that was originally built in the novel. “The show really delves into each character. Each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they’re going through,” she shared in September 2022. “You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble.”

Jackson, for his part, added, “The point is that this toxic relationship affects everyone around them. And in the book, you just hyper focus on these two. But, in the show, it’s completely filled out. You see how everyone is going through the ripple effects.”