Esonica and Gavin

After more than a year together, Esonica, a 30-year-old former pageant queen, has a tough time trusting boyfriend Gavin. However, the private security officer, 26, doesn’t want to be punished for his past mistakes. She must figure out whether she can truly forgive him, while’s forced to decide whether he’s ready to commit for good.

Temptation Island premieres on USA in October.