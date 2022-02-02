Top 5

Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Controversial Video: What to Know, ‘RHONJ’ Stars’ Reactions

Everything Know About Controversy Surrounding Teresa Fiance Louie Dolores Catania
Dolores Catania

“People are entitled to their opinion. I saw the same things that they saw, however, I didn’t see red flags from them,” Dolores told Us. “I saw the same thing Teresa saw. I’m OK, I’m not alarmed by it. What I see is how he is with her and how happy he makes her, and they’ve been together long enough where you would’ve seen by now if there was something. I have never seen her so happy so how can I question that? It’s not like it’s new, they’ve passed the threshold of new, they’re engaged. They live together. They spend every moment together.”

