Dolores Catania

“People are entitled to their opinion. I saw the same things that they saw, however, I didn’t see red flags from them,” Dolores told Us. “I saw the same thing Teresa saw. I’m OK, I’m not alarmed by it. What I see is how he is with her and how happy he makes her, and they’ve been together long enough where you would’ve seen by now if there was something. I have never seen her so happy so how can I question that? It’s not like it’s new, they’ve passed the threshold of new, they’re engaged. They live together. They spend every moment together.”