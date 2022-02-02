Melissa Gorga

“I [knew] there was, like, these videos swirling, and I knew there were rumors and exes and all this stuff was going on, but who has a bigger past than Teresa?” Melissa, Teresa’s sister-in-law, told Us. “Teresa has a past as well. I don’t wanna judge Louie on his past. I wanna judge him for how he acts when he’s in the room with us, how he treats us, how he treats Teresa, how, you know, he treats the girls. That’s what I’m judging. If you judge me off some of the relationships I’ve had before I met Joe [Gorga], you’d be like, ‘Wow, she’s crazy.’ We all act to fool sometimes with our exes. So I chose not to, you know, judge him off that. I can’t say that all my castmates agree with me on that — some of them wanna like, you know, [go] balls to the wall, like keep questioning, which causes chaos, of course.”

When asked what Joe’s relationship with Louie is currently like, Melissa told Us it’s “great,” explaining, “He talks to him all the time. They really do. I mean, he’s gonna be my brother-in-law, he’s gonna be our brother-in-law. So we choose to welcome him, to embrace him. And you know, if Teresa’s happy, we’re happy. … There’s nothing to prove.”