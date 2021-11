‘Home for the Holidays’

Holly Hunter stars as Claudia, a down on her luck woman who just lost her job, in 1995’s Home for the Holidays. Claudia heads to her family’s home in Baltimore for Thanksgiving and must face her crazy loved ones, including brother Tommy (Robert Downey Jr.) and their conservative parents, Adele (Anne Bancroft) and Henry (Charles Durning), while dealing with her own issues.