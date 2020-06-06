‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso)

The Iowa native soon found his groove on the big screen while on That ‘70s Show by landing roles in The Butterfly Effect and Dude, Where’s My Car? Like Grace, Kutcher left the after season 7 and returned for the series finale. He continued to appear in films such as What Happens in Vegas and No Strings Attached after the series, and also found success as a producer and an entrepreneur. He later returned to his TV roots as Charlie Sheen’s replacement on Two and a Half Men and The Ranch.

Kutcher was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013 before marrying Kunis in 2015. Together, they share daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.