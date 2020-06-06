‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde)

Masterson was building up his TV credits prior to That ‘70s Show with roles on Party of Five, Cybill, Joe’s Life and Roseanne. While on the popular series, he continued to guest star on shows including MADtv and appeared in the film Puff, Puff, Pass. Masterson popped up in films after the show ended including Yes Man, Smiley Face and The Chicago 8. He also played Milo Foster on Men at Work for three seasons.

Masterson began starring on Netflix’s The Ranch in 2016 alongside Kutcher, but he was written off after three seasons after he was accused of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations and was never charged for the alleged crimes.

He wed actress Bijou Phillips, with whom he shares daughter Fianna, in 2011.