Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti)

Though Prepon continued to make appearances in films including 2016’s The Girl on the Train, most of her credits after the series ended occurred on TV. She starred on Are You There, Chelsea? and October Road, but her most prominent post-That ‘70s Show role was as Alex Vause on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

Prepon wed Ben Foster in 2018. They are the parents of a daughter named Ella, and a son, whom they welcomed in February 2020.