‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lisa Robin Kelly (Laurie Forman)

As Kelly played Eric Forman’s promiscuous big sister on the Fox series, she appeared in movies such as Jawbreaker and landed a guest-starring spot on Charmed. Her role as Laurie was originally a recurring part in the show’s first season, but she was bumped up to a series regular in season 2. Laurie was written out of the show part way through season 3. However, she returned for four more episodes in season 5 before being replaced by Christina Moore in season 6. After her run on That ‘70s Show, she appeared in the films The Food Chain: A Hollywood Scarytale in 2005 and SUX2BME in 2012.

In her personal life, Kelly battled with substance abuse and made headlines for four different arrests. Kelly died at age 43 in 2013 after checking into Pax Rehab House in Altadena, California. She suffered an accidental overdose following a “multiple drug intoxication.”