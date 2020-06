Wilmer Valderrama (Fez)

Valderrama continued to find success as a TV actor after playing Fez for eight seasons. He lent his voice to the titular character on Disney’s Handy Manny, starred as Nick Torres/Flashback Arturo Amador on NCIS and appeared as Will Blake on Minority Report.

Valderrama got engaged to model Amanda Pacheco in January 2020.