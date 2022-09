A Story Line Shakeup

Ahead of the premiere, Kunis teased her character Jackie’s arc in That ’90s Show. “My husband and I are together in it. Which is weird because we shouldn’t have been. My character would be with Fez,” she told Access Hollywood in September 2022. “Also, Kelso was married at the end of That’s ’70s Show. Now we are married with a kid [on the show]. It is very cute.”