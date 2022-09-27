How Many Episodes of ‘That ’90s’ Show’ Will Feature Topher Grace?

While the Home Economics star revealed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that he would only be in “the first episode,” he explained the experience akin to “going home for Christmas to see your whole family.”

“It was a gift,” he gushed. “They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them … it was great. And I can’t wait for people to see it.”