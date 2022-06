Tears on Set

“It’s so fun. It’s all the same sets,” the PrepOn Kitchen founder exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022 of stepping back into the role of Donna. “When I first went there, I cried. I’m just like the nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life. I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it.”