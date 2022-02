The First Announcement

The series was given a green light in October 2021.

“Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” the logline for the show read at the time, per Deadline. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”