Wilmer Valderrama Is Ready

The actor pulled out his old Fez costume to celebrate the news of the foreign exchange student’s return in That ’90s Show in May 2022.

“Red? Let’s try this Amédica word again.. 😏,” he captioned a video set to Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” via Instagram. “Yup, still fits…” He added the hashtag “Hello Wisconsin,” a reference to the original show’s opening credits.