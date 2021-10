Ethan Embry

The Can’t Hardly Wait actor starred as T.B. Player, the band’s bassist. He’s since appeared in First Man, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Eagle Eye, as well as several hit TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Grace and Frankie and The Walking Dead. He shares one child with his ex-wife Amelinda Smith, whom he divorced in 2002. In 2005, he married actress Sunny Mabrey. They divorced in 2012 but later reconciled and remarried in 2015.