Tom Everett Scott

Scott played Guy “Shades” Patterson, who became the band’s drummer after original member Chad broke his arm. Since That Thing You Do! premiered, he’s racked up credits in many movies, including Van Wilder, La La Land and Because I Said So and TV shows, including How to Get Away With Murder and Scream. He has been married to his college sweetheart, Jenni Gallagher, since 1997. They share daughter Arly and son Finn.