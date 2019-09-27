Ashton Sanders

Since his breakout performance in Oscar-darling Moonlight, Sanders has been earmarked for greatness. Genderbending and fashion-forward, he discovered his passion for acting at 12 when he became involved with Amazing Grace Conservatory, a performing arts program for at-risk kids of color. And his dance card is filling up quickly, with a slate of new projects including the Hulu series Wu Tang: An American Saga and All Days and a Night, directed by Black Panther scribe Joe Robert Cole.