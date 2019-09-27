Dove Cameron

She starred as the witch Maleficent’s daughter on Disney Channel’s Descendants, but this blond bombshell knows how to stir the cauldron IRL too! The Washington state native riled up the internet in August when she posted some “free the nipple” selfies on Instagram, with some arguably woke captions about “the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle” and “womencentered spirituality.” We hope the talented singer will share similar sentiments in the solo debut album she has in the works.