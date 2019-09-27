Lili Reinhart

One day she’s squeaky-clean sweetheart Betty Cooper on Riverdale, the next she’s working the pole alongside J.Lo in Hustlers. A self-described “old soul,” the Ohio-born actress never fails to surprise — in a really good way. She’s beloved by fans (and an unwitting role model) for her candor on issues like anxiety and depression and her openness about being on a “journey of self-love” in therapy. She’s also been dating her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse for two years (with one brief split this summer).