Noah Centineo

What kind of guy auctions himself off to benefit his mom’s charity? The Noah Centineo kind! The Miami-born sweetheart got his start on the Freeform’s The Fosters but became official teen dream material after the Netflix hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. His cheeky grin and bushy eyebrows won him a spot as a love interest in the new Charlie’s Angels movie, and he was one of the faces (and bods!) of Calvin Klein’s recent steamy campaign alongside Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky.