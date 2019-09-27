Sophie Turner

Turner’s the only star on the list who’s married (to Joe Jonas), but she’s no demure housewife. She rocketed to fame as the formidable Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones and soared to superhero status in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but she’s even more of a badass off-screen. Whether she’s chugging wine on the Jumbotron courtside at NBA games, professing her deep love of Spongebob Squarepants or admitting she’s into girls and guys, Turner does whatever she wants, and we are here for it.