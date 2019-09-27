Timothée Chalamet

This doe-eyed, floppy-haired dreamboat with serious acting chops has the Midas touch: Every film he stars in turns to gold. Chalamet’s breakout role was in 2017’s gay coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name, and ever since, he’s been a mainstay of prestige indies, from Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy to the much-anticipated Little Women and The King, costarring his girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp. You may have seen (and blushed at) the duo’s recent steamy makeout sesh aboard a yacht.