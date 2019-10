Tom Holland

Whether he’s posting classic #TBT pics on Instagram (his first Spidey suit, a onesie from his baby days) or admitting he used to think Pennsylvania was spelled “Pencil-vania,” Holland never fails to endear. He was even kind when Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly referred to him as “that other guy” when she posted a shot of herself, Holland and their Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Robert Downey Jr. (At least, we think she was joking.) “It was cute,” Holland said. What a diplomat.