Zendaya

With her starring role in HBO’s Euphoria, the actress has officially ascended to Gen Z It Girl. The fashion world has been fawning over the former Disney star — who hit the big screen in the most recent Spider-Man franchise — ever since she wore a decidedly grown-up white silk gown and rocked glorious dreadlocks at the 2015 Oscars. She caught the attention of Vogue (she’s since been on the cover twice) and continues to stun with her latest Tommy Hilfiger collab, inspired by diversity and social change.