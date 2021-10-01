Anjelica Huston (Morticia Addams)

The accomplished actress had featured roles in Laverne & Shirley, This Is Spinal Tap and The Witches before portraying the Addams family matriarch in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. She also starred in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Big Year, NBC’s Smash and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The Material Girls actress previously dated Jack Nicholson before marrying sculptor Robert Graham in May 1992. Graham died in 2008.