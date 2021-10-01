Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams)

The former child star shot to fame after playing the moody preteen in the two Addams Family films. She’s since starred in Casper, Now and Then, Penelope, Pan Am, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and The Matrix Resurrections. The Grey’s Anatomy alum was married to James Heerdegen for seven years before she filed for divorce in June 2020. The pair share a son, Freddie, who was born in August 2014. She announced she was expecting with her second child with Mark Hampton in August 2021.