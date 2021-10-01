Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester Addams)

Best known for his roles in the Back to the Future films as Doc Brown and Jim Ignatowski in the sitcom Taxi, the Connecticut native played the peculiar Uncle Fester in the Addams Family films. He also appeared in The Lady in Red, Cheers, Clue, Angels in the Outfield, Anastasia and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. Lloyd was previously married to Catharine Boyd, Kay Tornborg, Carol Ann Vanek and Jane Walker before tying the knot with Lisa Loiacono in 2016.