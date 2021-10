Raul Julia (Gomez Addams)

The Puerto Rico native appeared in the likes of Sesame Street, Tempest, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Tequila Sunrise before his role as the Addams family patriarch. Juliá died in October 1995 after suffering a stroke at the age of 54. He was married to Merel Poloway after tying the knot in 1976. They shared a son, Raul Julia Jr.