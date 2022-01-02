‘The Amazing Race’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Eric Sanchez & Danielle Turner

One odd park! Eric and Danielle originally competed on separate teams in season 9 but began dating after meeting on the show. They returned for season 11, All-Stars, and won. They broke up due to the long-distance between them after the season wrapped. (He later claimed they were pretty much broken up by the time the Race began.) Danielle went on to marry contractor Christopher Stout, with whom she shares three children. She works in real estate in New York, while Eric works in sales for Southern Jet in Florida.