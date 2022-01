Flo Pesenti & Zach Behr

After the Race, Flo dated fellow competitor Drew Riker for seven years before splitting in 2009. She later dated TV anchor Dan Abrams and the pair welcomed a son in 2012. She is the vice president of public relations at MacAndrews & Forbes. Zach married documentary director Elyse Steinberg in 2008 and the pair welcomed a child in 2012. The Emmy winner now works as the vice president at The History Channel.