‘The Amazing Race’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Reichen Lehmkuhl & Chip Arndt

The duo, who made history as the first gay couple to win The Amazing Race, split six months after the show wrapped in 2002. Reichen briefly dated Lance Bass in 2006, but the pair split the following year. The pilot went to law school in 2013 and founded his own company, LeaseLock. Chip, for his part, was very active in the LGBT community following his win, becoming the first openly gay man to have cast an electoral vote in the state of Florida. He has worked as the EVP of Flimp Communications since 2013.