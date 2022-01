The Linz Family

The show’s first ever family edition featured siblings Nick, Alex, Megan and Tommy Linz, who won season 8. The group famously gave half of their earnings to their parents, who later shared an update on where they are today: Nick is married with children and living in Cincinnati; Alex is married, has a child and works with Nick at Tripack. Megan, also married with children, is a stay-at-home mom. Tommy is single and working in sales in Orange County.