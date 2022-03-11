An Emotional Exit

The pair’s argument escalated to the point that Clayton decided to send Susie home before the rose ceremony. “I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore,” the sales rep said. “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about it. I think it’s BS.” We’re done. I’m done. … Anything you say to me doesn’t matter anymore.” The fitness instructor tried to apologize and let Clayton know that her feelings for him were “real,” but he fired back that she didn’t “fight” for the relationship before walking away from the car.